Motherboard and Mijente Present SURVEILLANCE PANDEMIC with Edward Snowden and Naomi Klein

Spy planes, helicopters, and drones surveilled hundreds of thousands of Americans around the country as they took to the streets to protest the police killing of George Floyd and racist police. Meanwhile, a series of surveillance startups are using the coronavirus pandemic to track people, analyze outbreaks, and otherwise attempt to legitimize their technology.

Tomorrow join Motherboard and Mijente at SURVEILLANCE PANDEMIC, a discussion between NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden, author and Intercept senior correspondent Naomi Klein, Mijente campaign organizer Jacinta González, and Motherboard staff writer Edward Ongweso Jr. discuss how technology is used against Black Lives Matters protesters, undocumented immigrants, and Black and brown communities more broadly.

Videos by VICE

The discussion is being hosted by Mijente, an organizing and action hub hoping to develop and spark social change within the Latinx and Chicanx community.

Mijente also leads the No Tech for ICE campaign, which is working to get tech companies to take a stand against ICE by committing to stop working with the federal agency as it continues deportations and raids during the pandemic.

“Surveillance Pandemic: Mijente and Motherboard in Conversation with Naomi Klein and Edward Snowden,” will be streaming on the VICE News YouTube and the Motherboard Facebook tomorrow at 6 p.m. EDT.