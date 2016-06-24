Mothership Clams Cioppino Recipe

“There’s gonna be a little roasting action going on in there so it’s gonna taste like a cioppino.”

Servings: 4

Prep time: 30 minutes

Total time: 45 minutes

Ingredients

2 whole heads garlic

1 whole Spanish onion, chopped into pieces

1/2 leek, cleaned and finely shaved

1 pound fresh clams, scrubbed

2 lemons, cut into rings

2 drinking beers of your choice (I used Sierra Nevada)

1 pound cooked purple Peruvian potatoes, cut up into cubes

Directions

Author’s Note: We made these clams with a custom glass pipe that we created, but if you don’t have access to that, you can use a large pot.

1. Heat the oil in a very large pot over medium heat. Add the garlic, onion, and leeks and sauté until the onion is translucent, about 8 minutes. Add the clams, lemons, and beers to the pot, cover, and cook until the clams begin to open, about 5 minutes.

2. Add the potatoes, drizzle with a beautiful extra virgin olive oil, and a sprinkle of sea salt. Enjoy immediately.