1000s of Motion-Activated Glass Lamps Form a Hanging Garden of Light

Visitors to Paris’ Maison & Objet design fair in can wander an otherworldly kingdom of light, courtesy of Tokyo-based techno-art collective teamLab’s new installation, Forest of Resonating Lamps – One Stroke. Like their Floating Flower Garden, which popped up in Paris and Tokyo last year, Forest of Resonating Lamps is a sea of vertical wires that respond to movement throughout the three-dimensional space.

Lamps of Murano glass send shockwaves of color-coded light to their neighbors as visitors enter the Forest. When they begin adopting different colors near you, that means someone else has sent a shockwave from the far side of the space. The effect is that you become instantly aware of the others who around you. This echoes teamLab’s stated mission to break down the barriers between the physical and digital with their artwork.

Videos by VICE

Forest of Resonating Lamps ran from September 2 – 6 at the main hall Parc des Expositions de Paris Nord Villepinte, but remains immortalized in the below pictures and video. If teamLab’s Crystal Universe and projected pond installations are any indication, however, it’s just a matter of time before we see an even newer and improved version of Forest of Resonating Lamps somewhere else soon.

See more of teamLab’s work on their website.

Related:

Crystals and Flowers Explode in New Infinity Room on Tokyo’s Artificial Island

Take a Dip in an Interactive Flower Pond in This Installation

A Kinetic Sea of Flowers Blooms in Tokyo