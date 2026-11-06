Mötley Crüe Singer Vince Neil Allegedly Kicked in the Groin by Girlfriend During Violent Domestic Dispute

Mötley Crüe singer Vince Neil was reportedly caught in the middle of a domestic assault situation. According to reports, his makeup artist girlfriend was arrested after allegedly kicking him in the groin.

USA Today reports that Rainbow Hannah Andreani was booked into the Williamson County jail in Tennessee on Nov. 1, 2026. She is facing a domestic-related assault charge, per inmate records the outlet reviewed. Andreani was released the following day (Nov. 2) after posting a $5,000 bond. She will return to court for a follow-up hearing in December.

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At this time, it appears that neither Neil, 65, nor Andreani, 45, has publicly commented on the reports.

TMZ reports that sources claim the altercation came following a heated argument between Neil and Andreani. It’s not clear what exactly led to the dispute. An insider alleged that Andreani wrecked the rock singer’s house at some point as well.

Vince Neil and Rainbow Hannah Andreani reportedly split in 2025 after dating for 15 years

Vince Neil and Andreani reportedly started dating around the time he divorced his fourth wife, Lia Gerardini, in 2010. Page Six reports that the couple split in 2025, but later rekindled their romance.

Notably, Andreani was on board Neil’s private jet when it crashed in 2025. Neil himself was not on the plane at the time. Sadly, one of the pilots, 78-year-old Joie Vitosky, was killed in the crash. Others suffered injuries, with Andreani among them.

The accident happened at Scottsdale Airport shortly after the Bombardier Learjet 35A landed. It veered off the runway and collided with a Gulfstream 200 business jet parked on private property.

“According to initial reports, the Learjet’s left main landing gear failed upon landing, leading to the collision,” the City of Scottsdale said in a statement.

Following the crash, Scottsdale Mayor Lisa Borowsky issued a personal statement. “On behalf of the city of Scottsdale, we offer our deepest condolences to those involved in the accident and for those who have been taken to our trauma center for treatment. We will keep all affected by this tragedy in our prayers,” she said, per ABC News.

“I would also like to thank our first responder community for their quick action and service in this situation,” she added.

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