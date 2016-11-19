Motley Crue’s Vince Neil Has Been “Uninvited” from Playing Trump’s Inauguration

Reports surfaced yesterday that Motley Crue singer Vince Neil would be playing at Donald Trump’s inauguration ceremony in Washington DC on January 20. It was, depressingly, not shocking news; Vince Neil performing at Donald Trump’s inauguration would perhaps be a nasty insult to this country’s history, its promise, and its dignity, but the President-elect just hired a committed white supremacist to be a Senior Counselor in his administration.

Either way, it turns out that Neil has been “uninvited” from the event, per TMZ. Here’s what he had to say:

“I was asked to do the inauguration two months ago no matter who won. As far as I knew, we were playing. It turns out when the Republicans won, we were uninvited. I didn’t know about the Democratic part of asking us to play. I assumed … it didn’t matter who won, it would still be a party. I guess there is more politics in bands playing than I thought there was. I just found out about this today when all this stuff came out when I was playing. I asked my guys, and they said once Trump won, it was all politics. I don’t know who’s playing Trump’s party, but God bless them.”

Neil, who pleaded guilty to misdemeanor assault in July after allegedly assaulting an autograph seeker in Las Vegas earlier in the year, appears on this year’s Celebrity Apprentice, now headed up by Arnold Schwarzenegger. For fuck’s sake.

