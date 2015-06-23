Motorcycle + Toy Horse = MOTORHORSE

Extreme garage inventor Colin Furze goes medieval in his latest feat of engineering overkill, the MOTORHORSE. Part motorbike, part plastic horse, the unholy fusion of mare and machine is like that scene in Mary Poppins where they all ride carousel horses off into an animated meadow, but set to English alt. punk. Once you watch Furze hack apart the fake animal like Frankenstein, see him put it to action in a jousting tournament here.

Related:

Videos by VICE

Introducing: Colin Furze’s Bread Toasting Knife

Watch 300 Rockets Explode to Dirty British Punk

This Jet-Powered Go-Kart Is Basically Mario Kart IRL

Watch This Garage Inventor Make X-Men Powers A Reality