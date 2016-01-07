Motörhead Fans Want Jack-and-Cokes to Be Renamed After Lemmy

On December 28, the world of rock ‘n’ roll was dealt a devastating blow when Motörhead’s Ian Kilmister, better known simply as “Lemmy,” passed away suddenly just four days after his 70th birthday and two days after being diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer. Since then, the heavy metal world has erupted with ideas for how to best commemorate the very, very beloved, hard-partying legend.

Some are gunning to have a newly discovered element—a “heavy metal,” fittingly—named “Lemmium” added to the periodic table, while others are just listening to “Ace of Spades” with such frequency in the wake of our collective loss that they’ve catapulted it onto the contemporary Billboard charts. (It was released 36 years ago.)

But perhaps one of the most fitting tributes to the booze- and speed-loving rock god would be to name a drink in his honor. And what better cocktail to make eponymous to Lemmy than his very favorite, a Jack and Coke?

A Change.org petition has been launched that implores “everyone to henceforth and hereafter refer to the combination of Jack Daniels Whiskey and Coca-Cola as a ‘Lemmy.’”

“A Jack Daniels and Coke will forever be associated with Ian Fraser ‘Lemmy’ Kilmister, the iconic founder of Motorhead,” the petition states, with the intention of “to celebrate and remember one of Rock and Roll’s true legends.” As of press time, more than 10,000 people had signed the petition, which, if “passed,” would be enforced by “The Entire World.”

Lemmy was so fond of the drink that when he switched to orange juice and vodka earlier this year due to health concerns, Motörhead fans were puzzled and even outraged, arguing that he “turned his back on” the classic combination with which he had become synonymous.

“Apparently I am still indestructible,” he told The Guardian in August. “I like orange juice better … So, Coca-Cola can fuck off.” Somewhat ironically, Motörhead launched their own brand of whisky this past fall.

If you’re not big on petitions, you can still honor the man who many considered a god by watching the livestream of his funeral this Saturday and celebrating his life by getting trashed off Lemmies. Or Jack and Cokes. Whatever you call them, we all know what they stand for.

Dimebag Darrell of Pantera had the Black Tooth Grin. It’s time for Lemmy to have… the Lemmy.

RIP Lemmy. Born to lose, lived to win.