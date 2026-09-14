Motown Legend Still Performing Even As Her Son Expresses Concerns She’s Being Worked to Death by Her Husband

Motown legend Gladys Knight is still touring at 82, even after announcing she would cut back after August 27, 2026. Fan responses to her concerts have been conflicted. Some have shared footage of Knight being assisted on stage by backing singers. Others show her seemingly forgetting lyrics to her biggest hits. Still more have claimed she sounds great and has had no issues.

Following claims about shortened shows, Knight’s manager and husband, William McDowell, made a statement. He announced that he would evaluate her touring schedule and decide whether she would continue.

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But Knight subsequently appeared in Terre Haute, Indiana on September 9. Her schedule also listed appearances in Cincinnati, Ohio, on September 11 and Shipshewana, Indiana, on September 12. There were also several dates listed in October. Weeks prior, Knight shared a statement on Instagram telling fans she was transitioning into the next stage of her career, which meant fewer live performances and more time with family.

Gladys Knight’s Son Believes Her Manager-Husband Never Intended To Reduce the Motown Legend’s Touring Schedule as Promised

However, Knight’s son, Shanga Hankerson, has since expressed concerns for his mother’s welfare. He previously made similar statements in August 2025, claiming Gladys Knight was a victim of elder abuse at the hands of William McDowell. Her publicists made a different statement to news outlets, however, even claiming that Hankerson hadn’t been in contact with his mother.

“Gladys and her team are greatly saddened by Shanga’s unfounded allegations, especially as he has had no substantial contact with her,” said Knight’s publicist, Laura Herlovich, in a statement to ABC News in 2025. “At this time, our lawyers have no choice but to explore any and all legal remedies due to Shanga’s defamatory comments.”

In her own statement to the outlet, Gladys Knight addressed concerns about her health. “I’m sorry that my health and performances have been misrepresented,” she said. “I want my fans and those concerned to rest assured I am doing very well for someone who has been on stage for three quarters of a century, hard to believe, right?”

But a year later, Hankerson remained sure that his mother is being pushed to perform. The issue also remains contradictory. Hankerson believes his mother is being exploited, while Knight, McDowell, and her team release statements that claim otherwise. Knight has not been officially diagnosed with dementia, and many details are based on individual opinions and assessments.

Speaking with The Detroit News in September 2026, Hankerson doubled down on his claims about McDowell. “He never intended to stop any tour dates, as you can see for yourself,” he told the outlet. “My belief and fear is that he intends to literally try to work her until she passes away. And you can quote me on that.”

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