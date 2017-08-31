Mount Kimbie’s New Single, “Delta,” Is Exhausting and So Is Its Video

Mount Kimbie’s forthcoming third LP, Love What Survives, will probably be great but, God, it sounds fucking exhausting. “We Go Home Together,” the album’s first single, was a collaboration with James Blake that stretched Blake’s voice to it’s pained limits, either at the highest end of his falsetto or the fractured extent of a wail; what starts out as a plaintive organ in the mix turns into an anguished circus nightmare by the end. “Marilyn,” with Micachu, sounded laconic on first listen, but everything was slightly imbalanced: the popped snares were a fraction of a second off the beat, the mix was a clutter, and Micachu was singing about shining teeth and watery graves the whole time anyway. “Blue Train Lines” was a collaboration with King Krule, whose idiosyncrasies require extreme exertions in themselves; pushing him on top of frantic, tricep-burning drums didn’t mellow things out.

“Delta,” released this morning, is every bit as frenetic: synthetic snares, rustling electronic hi-hats, borderline-atonal blasts in the middle of the mix. With no guest vocalists, the song carries itself along, building to a muffled, descending organ line that would be mellow if it weren’t for the madness around it. The chords just shine some light on the whirring machine behind them.

The song comes with another Frank Lebon-directed video—he was behind the visuals for “We Go Home Together” and “Blue Train Lines.” His father, Mark, directed the video for “Marilyn” with Frank featured in the home photos that are scattered about the place there. This time, it’s a tragic bank heist in Central London, but it all seems to be a part of the same dimly-lit, flickering, cut-out universe that Lebon’s been building around the Love What Survives singles.

Watch the video at the top of the page and, I dunno, maybe take a walk afterwards or something.

