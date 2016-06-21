Mountain Biker Eats it When He Runs Right into a Goddamned Bear

What’s the best part about mountain biking, exactly?

Is it the repetitive landscape? The increased probability of hurting yourself? Perhaps it’s the occasional run-in with some of nature’s most feared predators. Unfortunately for rider David Souza, he experienced all three.

We get a great first-person view of Souza cycling down the Mills Peak trail in Plumas County, California. Everything appears to be normal as he bends his way through endless rows of trees and shrubs, but in the blink of an eye, he’s on ground. If you’re like me, you probably missed what happened until the replay slowed things down. Even more surprisingly, what appears to be a young bear vanishes after the crash takes place.

Here’s more from Souza’s Instagram:

#tramplebearstuesday this bear came out of nowhere and was gone before I could ask if it was alright or anything… Volume up! #tahoemassive #fail #bear #ouch

If we learned one thing from The Revenant, Souza should be thankful that the cub’s mother wasn’t nearby.

