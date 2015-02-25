Mountain Scenery Looks Even Better from a Wingsuit

Like R. Kelly before him, Brandon Mikesell believes he can fly. Watch his breathtaking descent over a the mountains of Walenstadt, Switzerland in the video above, which almost looks like the bad green-screened action scenes from 90s action movies (looking at you, Tomb Raider), but that’s just how crazy wingsuit dives are. Enjoy some airborne landscapes from the footage below:
Visit Brandon Mikesell’s YouTube channel for more gravity-defying films.
Videos by VICE
