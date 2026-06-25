Mouse Head Is Actually Cat Person: Iconic DJ Becomes Hero to 27 Cats Rescued From Hoarding Situation

As diehard fans already know, the DJ famous for wearing a mouse head is actually a total cat person. Deadmau5 (real name Joel Zimmerman) popped up in the comments of a fundraising post by the Humane Society of Oakville, Milton & Halton. The Instagram post came after the Ontario-based non-profit rescued 27 cats from a single residence around late May 2026.

The cats had never received veterinary care, and ranged from three months to three years old. The total cost of intake exams, spay and neuter procedures, vaccinations, microchips, and other care needed was a hefty $30,000. That’s a big chunk of change for a non-profit, even one as prominent in the community as Oakville, Milton & Halton.

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But Zimmerman was ready to step in with no hesitation. He commented a few days later with three simple words: “I got you.” Soon after, he wired the full amount to the shelter. Additionally, he posted about the situation on his Instagram stories, including a Patreon community poll for the crucial task of naming the cats.

Deadmau5 Fully Funded Care for Rescued Cats and Even Adopted One of Them

“We’ve had many memorable moments at the shelter, but opening Instagram to find a message from deadmau5 was definitely one we didn’t see coming,” the humane society’s executive director, Jeff Vallentin, told Billboard earlier in June.

“We’re incredibly grateful for his generosity and, just as importantly, for the awareness he’s brought to our shelter and the animals in our care,” Vallentin added. “It’s a rare and meaningful thing when someone with such a large platform chooses to shine a light on animal welfare and help more people understand the work we do every day.”

It’s no secret that Zimmerman is a cat person. Alongside having three rescue cats of his own, he volunteers at the Toronto Humane Society in his spare time. He also frequently featured his cat, Meowingtons, in his work and on social media. After Meowingtons passed away in 2023 at 16 years old, Zimmerman launched his first video game in tribute.

Meowingtons Simulator was actually more about the launch of Zimmerman’s new game studio. But the rhythm game still served as a way to keep Meowingtons alive, dancing the night away forever.