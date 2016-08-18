Mouth Tooth are Like the Frank Ocean of Softcore Alternative Pop

Melbourne’s Mouth Tooth are a bit like having a wise older brother. Not the kind that moves out at 17 and starts a business, though. The 80s film trope kind who lets you look at his records and doesn’t say much at the dinner table but throws you a wink every now and then.

Rhys Mitchell and Max Turner have been making music together for a pretty long time. Only years of friendship will get you to a place as comfortable and solid as Mouth Tooth sounds and feels.

In fact, the quiet familiarity of their sound can be kind of disarming sometimes. But then you get it. And you slide down in your chair and you close your eyes and you shut up and listen. And goddamn is it good.

After the resounding, cult-like devotion that listeners had for their beautiful debut, The Group Therapy EP, Mouth Tooth have kept us waiting for a follow up as if they were the Frank Ocean of softcore alternative pop (you can quote me on that).

And I’m not saying that I’m pissed about it, but I’m also not saying that I’m not pissed about it.

Now, though, they’ve come good. With “Memory Foam,” the first single from their upcoming EP of the same name. We’ve heard it and we’ve got to say that—what with hindsight being 20/20 and everything—it was worth the wait.

Today on Noisey we premiere the video for “Memory Foam,” directed by Mouth Tooth which, like basically everything they’ve ever done together, is perfectly measured and placid…. Until you realise it’s much, much better than that. In this instance: there’s a big old, last-minute twist.

Watch the video below and keep an eye out for Memory Foam, out on Smooch Records.

