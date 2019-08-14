Move in with Your Uni Buddies

Haha, wahoo! You’re somewhere between the age of 22 and 24 years old, you’ve saved up almost £500 from working a temp job back home while living with your mum for a bit, and you’re going to move in with your uni mates!

Uni was good, wasn’t it? Remember all those… god, all those sheer things that happened! When Robbo drank that beer out of a sock! That time your neighbours called 101 because you started a BBQ at 3AM! Darkweb MDMA inelegantly keyed while freezing in the queue for the union! Aha! The! Best! Days! Of! Your! Life!

GUYS, LET’S START AN EMAIL CHAIN!

ACTUALLY, NO, BACK TO THE START PLEASE