Move Over, Finance Bros: Women Want Men In Healthcare

You know that song…“I’m looking for a man in finance. Trust fund, 6’5, blue eyes”?

Apparently, that isn’t the goal anymore. (At least, not for everyone.) Now, women want the empathic, hardworking men in healthcare.

Videos by VICE

A new study by dating app The League found that women are more interested in healthcare workers than finance bros, with 26% specifically looking for a doctor. Honestly, that part isn’t surprising.

But what’s more? According to The League, 73% of female-identifying users said they’re most attracted to individuals in medical and mental health professions. This includes therapists, doctors, nurses, surgeons, etc.

Why, exactly, have women’s dating priorities shifted? Here are some reasons women might prefer men in healthcare to those in other occupations.

1. Financial Stability

Healthcare is often viewed as a relatively stable career, as these professions will always be a necessity. You likely won’t have to worry about finding work, as there’s a high demand for healthcare workers today.

While some healthcare workers are grossly underpaid, others (like physicians and surgeons) are pretty well off.

Additionally, there isn’t as much of a stigma against male healthcare workers as there is against men in finance. Many people generalize finance bros, labeling them cheaters or misogynists. I mean, just look at this Reddit thread that shares the unfortunate reality of many women who’ve dated the dreaded “man in finance.”

Of course, not every male finance professional behaves in this way, but the stereotype remains. This may be why women are opting for men in healthcare, who still offer financial security without the negative reputation.

2. Care and Empathy

When you think of a healthcare professional, you likely think of someone caring, patient, and empathetic—all great traits in a significant other. Many women are prioritizing kindness in dating today, simply seeking a supportive partner they can grow with rather than someone with a high status.

It’s no surprise that it’s many women’s dream to be taken care of the way they care for others. If you’re dating someone in healthcare (whether that’s in mental health or physical health), you basically have expert knowledge at your fingertips—and someone capable of leaning on when you’re struggling.

“Careers in healthcare typically combine aspects of financial security, intelligence, and caregiving—which are all very appealing qualities in a partner,” said Rachel DeAlto, The League’s dating expert, via indy100.

3. Health and Wellness

While this is a generalization, many people believe healthcare workers are healthy themselves. I mean, they’re taking care of patients day in and day out, so they must prioritize their own health, right?

While that’s not always the case, it is encouraging to date someone with professional insight and years of education. At the very least, they’re aware of healthy vs. unhealthy lifestyle habits. They don’t need to be nagged by their partner to eat healthy or incorporate some physical activity into their day.

And for women, it’s not necessarily about looks, either. Dating someone who values their health and well-being is attractive, point blank.

As one woman on Reddit puts it: “For me, it’s more to do with being healthy and active as a lifestyle. Being too obsessed with looks is a red flag for me; being lazy and careless is a red flag for me.”