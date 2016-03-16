Modeselektor, RZA, Kyle Hall and More Added to Movement Festival Detroit

Monkeytown Records bosses Modeselektor, Wu-Tang Clan legend RZA (featuring his live band Stone Mecca), and Detroit maestro Kyle Hall are among the names to be added to 2016’s Movement festival in Detroit, as confirmed today in phase two of the festival lineup announcement.



Other artists newly included on the bill are Stones Throw-affiliate and Snoop Dogg collaborator DâM-FunK, Italian DJ and producer Joseph Capriati, and Masters at Work founding member Kenny Dope. Skrillex‘s OWSLA imprint will do a showcase featuring Kill The Noise, Alex Metric, and more, while Canadian musician Tiga and Ann Arbor’s Matthew Dear are also set to make appearances.

Videos by VICE

German electronic music innovators Kraftwerk, English musician Four Tet, and Detroit stalwarts Kevin Saunderson, Carl Craig, and Juan Atkins were among those featured on the Phase 1 lineup announcement.

This year’s festival will mark Movement’s impressive tenth anniversary, and they clearly aren’t holding back with their programming. Like always, it will take place Memorial Day weekend at the city’s waterfront Hart Plaza; purchase your tickets here.