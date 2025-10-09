Hey, Procrastinators: There’s Still Time to Export Your Mozilla Pocket Data

Mozilla Pocket was supposed to die off for good on October 8, 2025, the final day users could export all the internet articles they’d saved on Pocket for later reading. Halfway through the afternoon on October 8, Mozilla posted an entry to their support website that mentioned they’d extended the deadline to November 6, 2025.

Mozilla pocket’s last-minute reprieve

The Mozilla Foundation is most famous as the creator of the Firefox web browser, but it also created Pocket, a piece of software that let you save web articles from across various websites so that you could read them later.

Naturally, it appealed to (among other people) procrastinators who liked the idea of reading something, just not right at the moment they found it.

Pocket has been non-functional since July 8, 2025, after Mozilla announced back in May that it was shutting down the service because it no longer had the resources to maintain it. Mozilla gave its users until October 8, 2025, to export their saved stories, after which all user data would be permanently deleted, and nobody would be able to export their data anymore.

Having covered the announcement back in May 2025, I’d moseyed over to the Mozilla website midday on October 8, expecting to see a final farewell to Pocket posted.

Instead, I found an entry freshly posted to their website only hours earlier, which said, “We made the difficult decision to shut down Pocket on July 8, 2025, with only the Pocket Web data export page live until November 6, 2025. Thank you for being part of our journey over the years—we’re proud of the impact Pocket has had for our users and communities.”

If you have articles saved in Pocket that you totally, definitely, actually are going to read someday, you’d better go export them now. Procrastinating is what got you into this precarious spot.