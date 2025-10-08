THC Mints That Keep Your Vibes in Mint Condition

Keep your breath fresh and get a little high? I’m in. Mr. Moxey’s THC Mints explore a new kind of edible that is yummy but more casual than gummies, brownies, and drinks. They’re wonderfully discreet and deliver microdoses of some of the best cannabinoids, catering to whatever kind of pick-me-up you need. From the Dream mints for bedtime to the Relax mints for a spicy, soothing experience, there’s one for everyone.

Just a Hint of High

Mr. Moxey makes six different THC mints, each with a slightly different blend of cannabinoids. I’ll include a handy picture, but here’s the overview:

Courtesy of author

So none of these have more than 2.5mg Delta-9 THC, making them all microdoses, at least for most users. Some have CBD, others have CBC, CBG, and/or CBN. Each one is intended to create a certain mood for you.

A standout here is the Zen option, which has 20mg CBD, way more than any of the other formulas. And those have less than 1mg THC, so don’t expect a strong high from them.

While most products I review are supposed to get you all stoney, these mints are more about giving your mood a boost or helping you get into a certain mental state. Of course, if you want, you can always eat five at once and get toasted, but that’s the more intense way to enjoy these.

Minty Moods

Obviously, each mint has different effects. And they generally live up to the mood they promise. With my tolerance, I had to have a few mints to get a feel for the sensation, but they definitely hit, and they work faster than most edibles. I could feel the effects within 10 or 15 minutes after chewing up the mints (by the way, they’re not all minty).

The Relax and Zen mints had the strongest effects. Three of the Relax, which gives you 7.5mg THC total, had me feeling a mild high and an overarching feeling of being laidback. The 15mg CBD helped relieve some tension and made the rest of the day feel easier.

The Zen takes that vibe to the next level. I had two at once, which delivers 40mg CBD. This kind of CBD dose is ideal for those times of serious stress. And with just the 0.5mg THC, it’s very unlikely you’ll feel high at all. You might just get a little uplifted or euphoric, but I highly doubt the munchies or giggles will hit. Instead, just expect a state of serenity that won’t slow you down or hold you back. You can keep doing your thing, you’ll just be chiller about it.

As for the other mints, they each deliver a subtle mood shift. The Relief ones managed to help with some sore muscles I had, while the Energize mints were perfect for a Saturday I spent running (not literally) around the city. I took two of the Dream ones before bed a few nights in a row, and found them to be soothing enough to make me a little sleepy, but not so strong that I overslept or felt zonked the next day. Lastly, the Balance did exactly that. They give you a little THC and CBD to make your day better.

From Cinnamon Spice to Lavender Nights

Here’s what makes Mr. Moxey’s extra fun — they’re not all minty mints! But some are…

Peppermint

The Balance, Zen, and Energize mints are peppermint flavored. If you’re expecting a strong blast of minty freshness, like what you get with an Altoid, you might be disappointed. These are more reserved, comparable to a mint Life Saver. They have a subtle sweetness to them, sort of like a candy cane. You get fresh breath and a good mood!

Lemon Ginger

The Relief ones have a lemon ginger flavor that is quite interesting in a mint. It has the sharpness of ginger that’s dulled a bit by the mild lemon flavor. It’s not so much a burst of sour citrus, but rather a lemon-y softness, like a lemon cookie. It’s zesty but smooth, complementing the relief it brings.

Cinnamon

As for the Relax, which has a cinnamon flavor, it’s my absolute favorite. I’ve never been a cinnamon candy person because they always kind of hurt, not to sound like a wuss. But these are irresistibly good, especially because I’m getting into my fall groove. They tickle your tongue with spice without being too harsh.

Dream

I saved the lavender Dream mints for last. They’re lovely, but not as lavender-y as I was hoping. They lean into the mint traits of lavender flowers, with undertones of florals and herbs that set them apart from the peppermint flavor. Of course, that sweet flavor contributes to the soothing blend of cannabinoids.

Retro Pharmacy Energy

Courtesy of author

The Mr. Moxey’s brand has that modern vintage vibe going for it. The label designs are reminiscent of retro pharmacies, with an intricate but familiar style. They’ve mastered the look, giving them the old-school feel while keeping them timeless and refreshing (like the mints themselves). The little tins feel classy and antique, and they keep the mints fresh! And the mini tins that come with the Rainbow Pack are ridiculously, undeniably adorable.

They don’t have “THC” or “cannabis” plastered all over them, making it easier to enjoy them without anyone knowing what’s in them. They just seem like regular mints. That’s a double-edged sword. The discreetness is great, but someone could accidentally take one without realizing they contain cannabinoids. Thankfully, even if that doesn’t happen, it’s likely not enough THC to cause a full-on high that would freak them out. Nevertheless, don’t leave them out where anyone could snag one.

Artisan Mints for Less Than $1 Each

It’s difficult for me to assess the value of these mints because they’re such a unique product. Other brands make THC mints, but they’re not nearly as mainstream as gummies or drinks.

The Mr. Moxey’s mints cost $35 for one of the 40-count tins, or $20 for the Rainbow Pack, which comes with 24 mints total. The cost per mint comes to about 85¢.

Cycling Frog makes THC mints, which are cheaper at just $12 for 40, making them about 30¢ per mint. But they contain less THC and fewer cannabinoids overall. They also only come in one flavor. You’ll have to decide what’s important to you — potency, flavor options, or price.

Fresh Air in the Edible World

Gummies are good, but sometimes they can be too sweet in the morning or midday. And sometimes, I just don’t want a gummy or a full drink to get a quick edible high. The Mr. Moxey’s THC Mints are the perfect alternative, with interesting flavor options, different formulas for every mood, and a lowkey high. The microdosed mints are a must-try if you’re looking for a new cannabis product that’s outside of the box.

Microdose With More Mints

If the affordable Cycling Frog Wintergreen Mints piqued your interest, you should give them a try!

Batch also just started selling Micro Mints that contain just 1mg THC and 1mg CBD.

For a fruitier flavor, you can get Tillmans Tranquils Cherry Chill Mints, with 5mg CBD and 2.5mg THC.