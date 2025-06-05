‘Mr Sleepy Man’ Promises Players a Trip to Bedtime Town, and I’m Ready To Honk Shoo With the Best of Them

Sometimes, all you need is one look to know if something is for you. From the moment I saw Mr. Sleepy Man, I knew that solo developer Devin Santi was after my heart. Looking a little bit like a combination of Mr. Meaty and what I imagine my sleep paralysis demons would look like, this 3D platformer was quick to steal my heart. Everything is just so bouncy and fun, and I’m very excited to make my trip into Bedtime Town to meet Mr. Sleepy Man myself. After getting lost in the world of Tiny Terry’s Turbo Trip earlier this year, I’m completely sold on more goofy open-world shenanigans.

Screenshot: Devin Santi

Oh Yeah, Plus the Theme Song for ‘Mr. Sleepy Man’ Is a Certified Banger and a Half

Hopping, jumping, gliding. Three things that make a platformer all the better, in my humble opinion. Add in an overly bouncy character, give it some wild ’90s Nickelodeon vibes, and a bizarre premise? You’ve got an audience on day one. Mr. Sleepy Man is a game all about causing chaos, as the titular Mr. Sleepy Man is up past his bedtime, and it’s up to us to take full advantage of that fact. Plus, nearly everything in the world is interactable in some way, shape, or form. Find a car? Drive it around and run people over. See a donut? Grab it and run away with it. The world is your oyster, especially if you’re Mr. Sleepy Man.

Videos by VICE

Here it is! The official gameplay trailer for Mr. Sleepy Man! 💤



You're going to want your sound on for this! 🔊 pic.twitter.com/OHZzMVJLHj — Mr. Sleepy Man 💤 💤 💤 (Coming soon to Steam!) (@Devin_Santi) August 19, 2024 Tweet by @Devin_Santi on X (formerly known as Twitter)

Games like this are exactly why I love indie games. You’d never see a proper simulation of what it’s like to have insomnia, or even a slight imitation of what it’s like to stay up past your bedtime. Mr. Sleepy Man just makes me smile when I think about it, because I already know I’m going to be devoting far too much time to something this silly. Plus, there’s been a tease of a Switch 2 port, so we can be sleepy men wherever we want. Unless Devin Santi dies. Then no port, or Mr. Sleepy Man at all. Hey, his words, not mine.