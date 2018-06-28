Thank God, Mr Twin Sister Are Back

Mr Twin Sister, the Really Quite Good NYC everything-wave group, are back with a new song! Maybe you don’t really remember Mr Twin Sister, so let me catch you up: first they were called Twin Sister, and released a few great EPs, before renaming themselves as Mr Twin Sister and releasing an even better self-titled album. That record was, and still is, an absolute winner: I guess it’s ostensibly an indie pop record, but it made some interesting pivots between ambient, new-age weirdness and heavier dance music. The big track from Mr Twin Sister was, rightfully, “In the House of Yes”, a gorgeous, seven-minute ketamine-disco track, but there were highlights throughout––the pre-Yaeji Yaeji-style “Out of the Dark”, the sprawling techno track “Twelve Angels”, the almost freak-folk-y closer “Crime Scene”.

Now, Mr Twin Sister are back with “Jaipur”, their first new song in two years. Existing somewhere between minimal techno and Blood Orange-style funk pop, “Jaipur” is exactly the kind of slick, tense, post-midnight pop that Mr Twin Sister excel at. Lyrically, the song fascinates: lead singer Andrea Estella’s lines seem to decay as the song continues, breaking into fragments by its end. It feels unfinished by the end––not in a bad way, but almost like there’s another half to the song that’s missing. Hopefully there’s a full Mr Twin Sister project coming that will give me the answers I want.

Shaad D’Souza is Noisey’s Australian editor. Follow him on Twitter.