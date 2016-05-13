Watch a Serial Killer Get His Groove Back in Mrs. Magician’s Video for “Eyes All Over Town”

San Diego is probably the mellowest city in Southern California. Home to a world-famous zoo and to Anchorman’s Ron Burgundy, it’s the kind of place where you feel like you can retire at 25 because the mild weather and year-round sunshine seeps right into your bones. Yet all of that laid-backedness has also long fed into young peoples’ frustrations and restlessness, providing a great incubator for indie-rock and hardcore punk mutations.

Just consider the new song from San Diego surf-punks Mrs. Magician. “Eyes All Over Town,” off of their forthcoming album, Bermuda—out May 20 via Swami Records—finds the five-piece taking off into a psychedelic wormhole of catchy riffs and whirling organs while frontman Jacob Turnbloom sneers about making a desperate escape, forgetting his “mistakes and regrets.”

The song alone is dope, but then there’s the video. Directed by Nerdist producer/head writer Ben Mekler, it’s a quirky homage to Friday the 13th in which a Jason Voorhees-style subhuman serial killer gets his homicidal groove back by getting a gym membership and doing bench-presses and rope exercises with a group of personal trainers.

Mekler and Turnbloom are both horror movie buffs, and fans of flicks like The Fog and Night of the Creeps may notice a cameo from famed 80s horror star Tom Atkins.

Watch the video premiere of “Eyes All Over Town” on this fine Friday the 13th and check out Mrs. Magician’s Bermuda here.

