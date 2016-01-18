Expect the Unexpected in These Black and White Drawings | Monday Insta Illustrator

Animators Mrzyk and Moriceau have been conducting a daily illustration self-challenge on Instagram for nearly a year and a half, yielding hundreds of clever, compelling, and simple vignettes. Each one takes an idea you think you know and turns it on its head. Think a wine glass with no opening, smartphone that takes its own selfies, or a five-legged stripper that’s actually a starfish. One of our favorites is when they unmasked Daft Punk, only to find a couple of confused ducks.
Get lost in their surreal repertoire below.
Videos by VICE
See more of Mrzyk and Moriceau’s illustrations on Instagram.
