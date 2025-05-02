The MSI Claw 8 AI+ Is Big, Bold, and Beautiful, Even if That Price Tag Makes My Eyes Water (Review)

Sometimes, a piece of tech releases that just has me drooling to try it. The MSI Claw 8 AI+ is much more than a mouthful of a name. It’s incredibly powerful, leaving every other handheld in the dust. With an 8-inch VRR display, it’s also one of the crispest portable experiences I’ve ever had. This beast is a must-own for players who need the AAA experience on the go, but be prepared to shell out some serious cash if you want one for your own.

Screenshot: MSI

The Claw 8 AI+ Is a Big Piece of Tech, but It’s Also Surprisingly Comfortable To Hold

The MSI Claw 8 AI+ makes a great first impression. It stands out from the crowd of solid black or white handhelds with a two-tone color scheme, RGB lights around the sticks, and most importantly, lighted buttons. Comparing the Claw 8 AI+ next to a Steam Deck, ROG Ally X, and launch day Nintendo Switch, the first thing anyone is going to notice is that screen. It’s huge, especially for a handheld device, and something I hope every company copies in the future.

Before I power on any handheld or controller, I have to give everything the patented “press test”. Just aimlessly clicking on buttons. And the MSI Claw 8 AI+ has some of the best-feeling buttons and joysticks in the business. Partially, since this handheld is one of the first to adopt Hall Effect Joysticks into their device, meaning that stick drift is something users shouldn’t need to worry about. It also helps each joystick feel incredibly smooth and responsive, even when playing demanding games. I did the majority of my review for Shotgun Cop Man on the Claw 8 AI+, and I never ran into an issue when it came to precision.

Buttons and triggers are suitably satisfying to press, with plenty of room for fingers of all sizes. Weight distribution has also been done well, as it’s comfortable to hold for longer gaming sessions. Speaking of longer sessions, the battery life on the MSI Claw 8 AI+ is incredible. If I’m playing a less intensive indie game, I can squeeze roughly 4 or more hours out of this. Even playing AAA games is incredibly impressive, with roughly 2+ hours of battery life on a single charge. If you’ve ever used the ROG Ally X, it’s comparable, even with the larger screen and more power.

Screenshot: MSI

Even at the Highest Level of Performance, the MSI Claw 8 AI+ Is Whisper Quiet and Doesn’t Get Hot

Like other portable PCs and handhelds, the MSI Claw 8 AI+ has selectable profiles to get the motor properly purring. Games like Cyberpunk 2077 are easily playable, especially thanks to that massive display. Averaging 30 – 40 FPS on Medium settings with Ray Tracing on, I was genuinely shocked to see how well the Claw handled anything I tossed its way. But most importantly, it never got hot to the touch, and it was always running at a whisper. I could continue to tweak everything to my specific liking, but I also wanted to see what the AI Profile could do if I let it get to work.

Running the standard 3D Mark tests, selecting AI Profile Performance, I saw some of the best numbers I’d ever seen on a handheld gaming device. Fire Strike landed at exactly 7,400 on the button, with 8,309 Graphics Score, 17,162 Physics score, and an estimated 30+ FPS at 1440p in Battlefield Ultra. Not too bad for a handheld, am I right? Time Spy, on the other hand, landed at 3,813 overall, with 3,575 in Graphics, and 6,134 in CPU. Genuinely incredible stuff from a handheld of this size.

Compared to the Steam Deck, this thing is almost completely silent. The ROG Ally X, on the other hand? Very compatible. It’s not completely silent, but it’s nowhere near as noisy as a gaming laptop when it hits the high end of things. My wife is a stickler for noise when it comes to these types of things, and I never once heard a complaint from her end.

MSI Claw 8 AI+ Technical Specifications

MSI Claw 8 AI+ Features Technical Specifications Model Name Claw 8 AI+ A2VM Processor Intel Core Ultra 7 Processor 258V Chipset Integrated SoC Memory LPDDR5x-8533, 32GB Display 8” FHD+, 120Hz Refresh Rate, VRR, IPS-Level Panel GPU Intel Arc 140V GPU (16GB) Storage Slow nVMe M.2 230 SSD WiFi/Bluetooth Intel WiFi 7, Bluetooth 5.4 Audio x2 2W Speakers, 3.5mm Headphone Jack I/O Ports x2 Thunderbolt 4, x1 MicroSD Rader, x1 Audio Jack Fingerprint Sensor Yes (Imbedded in Power Button) Dimensions 299mm W x 126mm D x 24mm H Weight 795g (1.75lbs)

Screenshot: MSI

While the Claw 8 AI+ is powerful, M-Center is by Far My Least Favorite Onboard Launcher on Any Portable PC

While SteamOS is still the undeniable king of onboard software when it comes to any portable device, Windows 11 has been making some good strides in this regard. Especially when the onboard software is paired up well with something like Armoury Crate or even AyaSpace. M-Center, on the other hand, is one of the worst parts of the MSI Claw 8 AI+. It’s sluggish, takes a long time to launch, and lacks much of the customization that its competitors have.

When it works? It works well enough. But when it doesn’t want to work? It’s more frustrating than you can imagine. When trying to swap profiles before running my 3D Mark test, for example, it took multiple button presses to get M-Center to finally launch. Once it did, it kept closing on me before I could get into the Profiles page. Thankfully, there are shortcut buttons directly under the Start/Select or Three Lines/Menu buttons, but it was a mixed bag if these wanted to work.

I hope that M-Center does continue to improve, because there are sparks of brilliance when using it. As a launcher, it’s very clean and straight to the point. But the technical hoops that we have to jump through to use it, especially on a product that costs as much as this, can be frustrating.

Screenshot: MSI

The MSI Claw 8 AI+ Sets the Bar High for the Future of Handheld Gaming

If you’re looking for the biggest, brightest, best portable PC on the market? There’s no denying that, as of the time of this writing, there isn’t anything that can compare to the MSI Claw 8 AI+. Coming in at a suggested MSRP of $999.99, it’s an expensive purchase. But it’s VRR screen, beautiful display, fantastic buttons, and the power it produces make it one of the most future-proof handhelds on the market. While M-Center still has some work to do before it can become a prime-time contender, AAA aficionados and high-caliber players will find more than enough to love here.

The Steam Deck still takes the crown when it comes to cost-to-performance, but you can’t get any better than the MSI Claw 8 AI+ when it comes to raw power. It puts many gaming laptops to shame, and comes in at a much more reasonable price compared to them. When you look at the first generation of the Claw compared to its newest version, it’s a complete night and day difference.

Keep your eyes out for this one if you’re hoping to finally pull the trigger on a portable gaming handheld. While some portable PCs feel like toys, this feels like an artisanal product. It’s also got the specs to back up the price, even if it hurts to imagine spending that much on something all at once. If you’ve got the funds and need the best in the business, you can stop looking. You’ve found it here.

Verdict: Highly Recommended

The MSI Claw 8 AI+ is available now for a suggested MSRP of $999.99. A sample was provided by MSI for the sake of review.