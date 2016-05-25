MSTRKRFT’s “Party Line” Video Is a Gear Nerd’s Ultimate Fantasy

When we visited Toronto electronic duo MSTRKRFT‘s DIY studio back in January, we were blown away by Jesse F. Keeler and Al-P’s incredible collection of drum machines, vintage synths, and more. Their setup is the focal point of the video for “Party Line,” the second single from their upcoming album Operator, which features vocals from influential American post-punk artist Ian Svenonius.

Save a few flashing lights, the Brooks Reynolds-directed clip is pretty sparse, but gear nerds and fans of the band will certainly appreciate the peek into their live process.

Operator comes out July 22 via Last Gang Records, pre-order it here, and check out the duo’s upcoming North American tour dates below.

MSTRKRFT Tour Dates

June 1 – U Street Music Hall – Washington, DC

June 2 – Middle East – Cambridge, MA

June 4 – Double Door – Chicago, IL

June 8 – Club Vinyl – Denver, CO

June 10 – The Independent – San Francisco, CA

June 11 – Exchange – Los Angeles, CA

June 13 – Ritual Nightclub – Ottawa, ON

June 14 – The Horseshoe Tavern – Toronto, ON