Marjorie Taylor Greene Suggests Justin Trudeau’s Gun Laws Invite Russian Invasion

In a chaotic, but absolutely riveting, Twitter rant Tuesday, Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene suggested that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s proposed gun laws could result in a Russian invasion.

“Trudeau foolishly completely ignores how taking guns away from his people makes his country weak and vulnerable to being invaded and easily taken over by another stronger country,” the Georgia Republican wrote in the second post of a six-part Twitter thread on her official account. (Her personal account was permanently banned by Twitter over COVID misinformation.)

Videos by VICE

“Like, perhaps Russia, who is very angry at America right now.”

1. Trudeau quickly filled his father’s shoes, but in Canada not Cuba.



This video emits nauseating weakness.



A full on tyrannical gun control speech announcement with leaders in the background still masking bc of covid, which they’ve all been heavily vaxxed for. pic.twitter.com/3mV9YZpFr2 — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) May 31, 2022

On Monday, Trudeau announced legislation that would freeze the buying, selling, transferring, and importing of handguns. Current gun owners would be allowed to keep their firearms. Much of the bill was previously tabled or was promised during last year’s election. It follows a 2020 ban on about 1,500 types of “assault-style” weapons, including the popular AR-15, which has been used in numerous mass shootings in the United States.

Canadian firearm owners are generally not expected to defend the country from foreign invasion. That would be the Canadian military, arguably America’s closest military ally.

Well, Greene had insults for them, too.

“Canada has an incredibly weak military & now with Trudeau’s gun grab, his people are left defenseless not only by a criminal attacker, but also defenseless against another country’s military invasion,” MTG wrote in tweet No. 3.

“This is a terrible violation of rights to innocent Canadians by their Gov.”

Canadian gun owners, many of whom are neither police nor military, do not have the same constitutional gun rights as Americans, who live in a different country, with a different constitution.

“A heavily armed population backing up a strong military force is a mighty deterrent to any foreign would-be invader,” Greene wrote in her fourth tweet.

Trudeau’s proposed bill does not require gun owners to give up their weapons. While Canada has significantly fewer guns, and less gun violence, than the U.S. per capita, it’s still one of the more heavily armed countries in the world. Many surveys put it in the top 15 armed countries per capita. (Canada is full of moose, ducks, and deer and has a thriving hunting culture.)

Greene also seemed to suggest that the U.S. military should not support Canada in an invasion.

“Does Trudeau expect America to defend them? Of course, and so do the rest of western allied nations,” she wrote in her fifth tweet. “The US taxpayers pay for the defense of many countries that do not deserve our military support for free or at all.”

Rather famously, Canada and many Western nations participate in the military alliance known as NATO, or the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. One of the core articles of NATO is collective defence: An attack on one member is an attack on all members. So yes, Canada does expect the U.S. to come to its aid during an invasion, because the U.S. has signed an agreement to do so.

MTG’s final tweet was directed at the Biden administration, largely about nuclear weapon building in Iran and North Korea. It’s unclear what proposed Canadian gun legislation has to do with either.

The Twitter thread comes shortly on the heels of Greene urgently warning Americans on the danger of eating meat grown in a “peach tree dish.”