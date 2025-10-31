MTV Just Canceled ‘Ridiculousness’ After 46 Seasons. Now What?

Pour one out for another fallen soldier. After 46 seasons, MTV has officially canceled Ridiculousness, the show that dominated the channel’s airwaves for nearly 15 years.

Hosted by Rob Dyrdek, the clip show was as much of a sure thing as you can get nowadays. It was a real “death, taxes, and Ridiculousness is on MTV right now” kind of deal. And now it’s dead—or at least won’t be producing any new episodes in the future.

Videos by VICE

Let’s be honest: the show was a rip-off of Tosh.0, which was a modern take on America’s Funniest Home Videos. The only real difference between what Dyrdek was doing and what those who came before him did was the involvement of celebrity guest hosts. And, I guess, the hard-to-ignore laugh of Chanel West Coast?

Let’s be honest, things at MTV will keep on rolling in the same direction. They have nearly 1,700 episodes of Ridiculousness that they can show at any time, which is more than likely what they’ll do going forward.

So, even though the death of MTV is all but official at this point, this moment does present Paramount with a golden opportunity to overhaul the channel’s content strategy. And a pivot to being a full-blown nostalgia network would be the best possible move here.

Let’s be honest: 16 to 25-year-olds don’t care about MTV. And they’re never going to, no matter what airs on the network. But if MTV just focused on airing content that old heads like me care about, they might have a chance to become somewhat relevant again.

Throw on some Unplugged specials a few times a week. Show at least one classic VMA special a month. Really take advantage of the fact that, for a few decades, you were the center of pop culture. And the people who were around when it all happened want to relive those moments whenever they can.

This year alone, Americans have spent almost 40 percent of their streaming time watching shows that originally aired over a decade ago. People want to relive their personal golden years. And for many of us, MTV was the soundtrack of those golden years… and we miss it dearly.

Sadly, there’s one significant reason why this won’t happen: copyright issues. If you’ve ever pulled up The Real World on Paramount Plus, you’ll notice that some seasons have dubbed over the original music that aired during those episodes. That’s because MTV doesn’t have the rights to those songs, which really kills the rewatch experience, if I’m being honest.

So yeah, it probably won’t happen because, as per usual, money is the root of all bad ideas. But can you imagine if they figured out how to make something like this work? I’d watch MTV every morning while getting ready for the day, just like I did in 2002.