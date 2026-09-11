MTV Taps Hip-Hop Icon to Host 2026 VMAs As Show Returns to the West Coast for the First Time in Nearly a Decade

MTV is taking the Video Music Awards back to the West Coast in nearly a decade, and they’ve tapped hip-hop royalty to helm the show. It’s been announced that legendary LBC rapper Snoop Dogg—a 13-time VMAs nominee—will serve as host of the 2026 VMAs.

“MTV and the VMAs have been part of my story since the beginning,” Snoop said in a statement shared by Billboard. “Some of the biggest moments of my career happened on that stage and on MTV – they gave hip-hop a place to be loud, fearless and seen by the whole world. So to come back now and host the VMAs, all these years later, that’s a full-circle moment for me.”

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Snoop Dogg continued, “And doing it with my brother Van Toffler [the show’s producer] makes it even more special. Van was there during those early MTV days when we were changing the culture in real time, and we’ve got a whole lot of history together. Now we get to make some new history.”

The rap icon concluded, “The VMAs have always been about those moments you don’t forget – and trust me, we’re gonna give y’all a few more. See you at the VMAs.”

The 2026 MTV VMAs kick off in Los Angeles on Sept. 17

The 2026 VMAs award ceremony is scheduled to take place at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Sept. 27. It will air live coast-to-coast (7:30-9:30 p.m., ET/4:30-6:30 p.m., PT) on CBS. The show will simulcast on MTV and stream on Paramount+ (Premium) in the United States. International viewers can watch the show globally the next day on Paramount+ and MTV.

Performers, presenters, and special guests will be revealed in the coming weeks. However, voting is now open. Ariana Grande, Bruno Mars, and Taylor Swift are just some of the big-name artists who are nominated.

Additionally, CBS will celebrate the road to the 2026 VMAs with two new primetime specials. Donnie Wahlberg will host Best of VMAs: Iconic Vanguard Performances on Sunday, Sept. 13. Then, Vanessa Lachey will host Best of VMAs: Unforgettable Moments on Sunday, Sept. 20.

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