Muay Thai Fight Ends When Opponent and Ref Get Knocked Out at Same Time

It’s a part of the job description for a referee to get as close to the action as possible, but fuck me, this goes a step too far. In a recent MAX Muay Thai fight, fighter Gou Dakui was in the final moments of eliminating his opponent Super X Sitsontidech, when the referee intervened and took a massive kick to the face. Super X was already on his way down and the kick resulted in both Super X and the official going down at the same time.

Take a look at the brutal incident, around the 1:49:00 mark:

Jesus!

The ref obviously could not finish the fight, but it’s OK, that was pretty much it anyway. Another ref had to come in for him, and immediately stop the fight, determining Super X unable to continue. Dakui then made sure to celebrate his victory and give a bit of space before running over to apologize to the ref. I’d say you owe that man a freezing cold steak, Dakui.



