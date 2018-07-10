Mudhoney Snarl Through “Paranoid Core,” Confirm First New Album in 5 Years

Mudhoney are back again. Five years on from the surprisingly thrilling Vanishing Point, the band have announced a new album, Digital Garbage, due out via Sub Pop on September 28. They’ve also released the first single from the record. “Paranoid Core” is a snarled, unadorned blues-rock burst that has Mark Arm assuming the voice of the heartless fuckers who run the country. “Robots and aliens / Stealing jobs / They’re bringing drugs / They’ll rape your mom,” Arm sings. “I stoke the fire in your paranoid core / I feed on your fear.”

“My sense of humor is dark, and these are dark times,” Arm said in a statement. “I suppose it’s only getting darker.”

