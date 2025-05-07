Mudvayne Announce ‘L.D. 50’ 25th Anniversary Tour With Static-X

If you need a heaping helping of nu-metal to get you through the summer, Mudvayne and Static-X are gonna give it to you.

In celebration of the 25th anniversary of their breakout sophomore album L.D. 50, Mudvayne has announced an epic headlining tour. They’re bringing along the fellas from Static-X, who are also celebrating a big 25th album anniversary this year for their debut record, Wisconsin Death Trip.

You honestly couldn’t ask for a better pairing of nu-metal album celebrations. Two absolute all-timers right here.

Additionally, modern nu-metal act Vended will serve as opening support. General tickets will be on sale starting Friday, May 9, at 10 a.m. local time. Click here to find access.

It’s been years since I’ve seen Mudvayne, but I saw Static-X just last year and I will say that they still put on a hell of a show. That was in a venue a fourth of the size of place they’ll be hitting on this tour, so I imagine this time around both bands are going to be delivering some entertaining sets.

Sep. 11 – Dubuque, IA @ Q Casino – Back Waters Stage ^

Sep. 13 – Waukee, IA @ Vibrant Music Hall *

Sep. 14 – Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom ^

Sep. 16 – Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Ballroom ^

Sep. 17 – Youngstown, OH @ The Covelli Centre ^

Sep. 19 – Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life

Sep. 20 – Chesterfield, MO @ The Factory *

Sep. 21 – Omaha, NE @ Steelhouse Omaha ^

Sep. 23 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium ^

Sep. 24 – Albuquerque, NM @ Revel Entertainment Center *

Sep. 26 – Las Vegas, NV @ Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort ^

Sep. 27 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre ^

Sep. 28 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium ^

Sep. 30 – Portland, OR @ Theater of the Clouds ^

Oct. 01 – Airway Heights, WA @ Northern Quest Amphitheater ^ Oct. 03 – Pocatello, ID @ Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre Oct. 05 – Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock

Oct. 07 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union Event Center ^

Oct. 09 – Tulsa, OK @ The Tulsa Theater *

Oct. 11 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom ^

Oct. 12 – San Antonio, TX @ Boeing Center at Tech Port ^

Oct. 13 – Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center ^

Oct. 16 – Durant, OK @ Choctaw Grand Theater ^

Oct. 18 – Nashville, TN @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium ^

Oct. 19 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy ^

Oct. 21 – Raleigh, NC @ The Red Hat Amphitheater *

Oct. 22 – Virginia Beach, VA @ The Dome ^

Oct. 24 – Montclair, NJ @ The Wellmont Theater ^

Oct. 25 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway ^

Oct. 26 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena *

^ With STATIC-X and VENDED