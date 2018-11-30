Mueller is investigating Ivanka and Don Jr.’s roles in Trump Tower Moscow

Turns out Donald wasn’t the only Trump who stood to benefit from the proposed Moscow Tower. Had the deal gone through, records show, Ivanka Trump would have been set up with her own mini luxury empire: a spa named after her.

Documents obtained by CNN show that “The Spa by Ivanka Trump” was part of negotiations conducted in October 2015. Codified in a letter of intent, the agreement would have given her “sole and absolute discretion” on the interior design of the proposed building’s spa and gym.

Videos by VICE

The Trump Tower Moscow pursuit, the extent of which was first revealed in Michael Cohen’s guilty plea Thursday, could well end up ensnaring Donald Trump Jr., too. Trump Jr., who testified under oath about the project, has said he had only peripheral knowledge of the project. But according to the Cohen information — a charging document used in federal plea deals — several members of the Trump family were kept in the loop as the deal moved forward.

Neither Ivanka nor Trump Jr. has been accused of any wrongdoing in the Moscow Tower project, though both were named in a New York fraud investigation into the Trump Soho that was ultimately killed by the Manhattan DA the same year a Trump attorney donated $25,000 to the DA’s re-election campaign.

But according to Yahoo News, special counsel Robert Mueller is investigating what role Trump’s two eldest children played in attempting to secure the Moscow development deal.

Cohen, the president’s former personal lawyer and fixer, pleaded guilty on Thursday to lying to Congress about the timing of his discussions with Russian officials regarding the Moscow project. Though he told Congress the talks ended in January 2016 — right as Trump’s presidential campaign was taking off — he has since admitted that those discussions continued through June 2016, during which time he kept multiple, unidentified members of the Trump family abreast of of the ongoing developments.

Trump Jr. is also involved in another key part of Robert Mueller’s probe into Russian collusion in the 2016 presidential election: the June 9 meeting in the Trump Tower in New York with a Russian lawyer who promised dirt on Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton, which he attended along with Jared Kushner and Trump’s campaign manager Paul Manafort, who is in jail.

The president has repeatedly denied any financial involvement with Moscow, and said Friday that his pursuit of the deal during his campaign was “very legal and very cool.”

Cover image: U.S. President Donald Trump kisses daughter Ivanka Trump during a rally in Fort Wayne, Indiana, U.S., on Monday, Nov. 5, 2018. ( Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg via Getty Images)