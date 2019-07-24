Mueller: My Investigation Was “Not a Witch Hunt”

WASHINGTON — “Collusion” may not be a legal term that could have ever led to an indictment, but President Trump’s campaign welcomed Russia’s help in the 2016 election, special counsel Robert Mueller testified Wednesday.



“The campaign welcomed the Russian help, did they not?” asked Rep. Adam Schiff, chairman of the House Intelligence Committee.

Mueller said his report holds “indications that occurred, yes.”

Mueller appeared cautious and tight-lipped when it came to speaking about obstruction of justice earlier in the day, but he leaned in to discussing Russian interference in the 2016 election, which he labeled “among the most serious” challenges to American democracy of his lifetime.

Emerging from a midday break, Mueller pushed back more forcefully than he had before on criticisms of anti-Trump bias among his investigators.

“It is not a witch hunt,” Mueller said, rebutting the label Trump has thrown at his investigation via Twitter dozens of times over many months.

