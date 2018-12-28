Mueller’s Russia probe has unearthed a nude selfie

Can a nude selfie threaten national security?

One Russian company indicted by special counsel Robert Mueller is asking that tough question.

Videos by VICE

As part of its wide-reaching probe into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election, Mueller’s team apparently obtained a nude selfie. At least according to lawyers representing Concord Management and Consulting LLC, one of three Russian organizations indicted in February by Mueller.

The company, owned by Russian oligarch Yevgeny Prigozhin, better known as “Putin’s Cook,” was indicted for running an online trolling effort designed to subvert the 2016 election.

But instead of ignoring Mueller’s indictment, as many legal observers expected, Concord has pushed back, demanding access to Mueller’s documents and challenging the constitutionality of the special counsel in court.

“Could the manner in which he collected a nude selfie really threaten the national security of the United States?” asked attorneys for Concord in a memorandum filed Thursday in federal court.



Mueller won’t say how his team collected evidence, which is being withheld as “sensitive” because it could jeopardize national security, according to the Justice Department.

Little else is known about the nude selfie, including who took the photo or how it factors into Mueller’s probe, and the special counsel would like to keep it that way so as to protect the ongoing investigation.

Mueller only wants to share confidential information with the judge, cutting out input from Concord’s lawyers, who claim in the memo that Mueller is attempting to “whisper secrets to the Court.”

Cover: Outgoing FBI Director Robert Mueller smiles as he speaks at the Justice Department in Washington, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2013, during his farewell ceremony. Mueller is stepping down in September after 12 years heading the agency. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

