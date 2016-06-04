Muhammad Ali Dies at 74

Legendary boxer Muhammad Ali, 74, died on Friday night after reportedly being put on life support on Thursday in Phoenix, Arizona. Ali, hailed to be the greatest heavy-weight boxer of all time, was originally reported to have a “brief” stay at the hospital, due to a respiratory condition, but was pronounced dead this evening, according to USA Today.

Just three years after his retirement in 1977, Ali was diagnosed with Parkinson’s, a degenerative disease that weakens the central nervous system. Family members believed his years of boxing contributed to his disease. Ali previously had been hospitalized for a bout with pneumonia in 2014. The Greatest will be remembered for his strength in social activism and religious belief. He is survived by his wife Yolanda and his nine children.