Multi-Game Monday: Crash Courses and Swashbuckling

This might be my last one of these for a bit. I have exhausted my list, and I’ll need some more time to bring you more indie games that I think are awesome. 90 percent of these, I’ll play the demo for a while before writing about them and the rest I genuinely think are interesting on premise alone and worth talking about. So here we go with Multi-Game Monday featuring Pools and En Garde!

Wombat Brawler, the team behind one of my favorite games of the year, Cast n Chill has another game in the works, Crash Course Builder. And this is the total opposite of my beloved fishing game.

“Build your own epic obstacle course and challenge the Crash Club community to conquer it! From relaxing zen courses to the impossible, build it your way with our easy-to-use level editor tools.“

That is why it’s the opposite of Cast n Chill. You’ve all seen those wild Mario Maker courses, right? I place no hope in giving humans the tools to create and do so in a way that doesn’t create an abundance of stress. No sir. Crash Course Builder has no release date yet but go ahead and throw that wishlist up.

‘En GARDE!’ – live out those three muskateers fantasies

This one is a little older — it released in 2023 — but hey, I can’t play everything when it drops. En Garde! is a swashbuckling action game. And if you’ve ever wondered what that would look like, look no further. This is an insanely colorful game. It’s full of personality. Adalia de Volador is the main character, and she is legitimately cool. She’s a hell of a fighter too but you aren’t going to get the fair one in these fights. Enemies are not going to let you work one on one.

So, you have to go full movie style and get creative with the environment. Take the high ground, throw pots and blow things up to get some alone time and then go to work with a variety of moves. There’s even an arena mode to really go off in. It’s been added to my list, go do the same.