Multiple Arrests Made in ‘Bad Bunny’ Drug Trafficking Ring in Philly and Chester Counties

Five men have been charged in connection to the “Bad Bunny” drug trafficking ring in Philadelphia and Chester counties.

According to investigators, this drug ring has supplied fentanyl and cocaine throughout both counties. Authorities launched an investigation into the organization after discovering “Bad Bunny”-stamped heroin/fentanyl at the scene of an overdose death in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania last year.

Videos by VICE

Multiple drug dealers have since been arrested for their ties to an operation called “Bad Bunny Drug Trafficking Organization.” Keep in mind that the trafficking ring is not tied to the singer/rapper Bad Bunny; rather, it’s named after the stamped heroin and fentanyl supplied by the group.

The Chester County Detectives High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) Unit worked with law enforcement agencies to seize “around 1.5 kilograms of bulk fentanyl, two kilograms of bulk cocaine, $25,000 in cash, two assault rifles, three handguns and over 1,500 baggies of packaged fentanyl,” NBC Philadelphia reported.

Five Philadelphia individuals have been arrested, with charges ranging from corrupt organizations, conspiracy, possession with the intent to deliver, drug delivery resulting in death, and other related offenses.

“Drug trafficking does not stop at the Chester County border,” Chester County District Attorney Christopher L. de Barrena-Sarobe said. “Our detectives are committed to working with all of our local, state, and federal partners to investigate drug suppliers bringing deadly drugs into our community.”