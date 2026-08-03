Multiple People Were Injured, Hospitalized After a ‘Stampede’ Broke Out at Ghana Music Festival

Multiple people were reportedly injured—with some hospitalized—after a “stampede” broke out at a music and culture festival in London.

On August 1, 2026, the Ghana Party In The Park fest got underway at Copthall Playing Fields in Barnet. It’s a long-running event described as a “cultural festival celebrating the very best of Ghanaian music, culture, food, fashion and community.” However, this year the fest faced an unprecedented “overcrowding,” per NME. This forced police to intervene and organizers to shut the event down early.

Videos by VICE

It’s reported that during the event, a small fire caused a “crush” of attendees to break out. This led to the gates being temporarily closed. The crowd began to build up, police said, “and surged when the gates were reopened.”

This reported “stampede” left 23 people needing medical assistance. Additionally, nine people were assessed by the London Ambulance Service, and three were taken to the hospital.

None of the Ghana Party In The Park “stampede” injuries were said to be life-threatening

One festival attendee spoke to The Sun, and recalled seeing “this stampede coming through the main entrance.” They said this led to “people being carried out on stretchers” and the event becoming “very very chaotic.”

“Officers responded quickly and working alongside event organisers, they formed a barrier between the surging crowds and people on the floor,” a Met Police spokesperson told news outlets. “Officers gave initial medical care, including CPR, to those who had sustained injuries. They were joined by paramedics and firefighters as part of a coordinated multi-agency response.”

The police spokesperson added, “The event was ended early, and crowds left without further incident.”

Officers are at Copthall Playing Fields where Ghana Party in the Park has been cancelled after an overcrowding issue at the entrance saw several people sustain non-life threatening injuries.



Speculation about a stabbing is inaccurate. Please help us by avoiding the area. — Barnet MPS | North West BCU (@MPSBarnet) August 1, 2026

Ghana Party In The Park organizers have since commented on the situation. “The decision to close the festival was made solely on the grounds of health and safety,” they said, via The Standard. “Officers from the London Ambulance Service and the London Fire Brigade responded to a major incident on site.”

“Following discussions with the emergency services and our health and safety team, it was agreed that closing the festival was the safest option in order to protect all attendees,” they added. “We would like to clarify that there were no incidents of stabbing and deaths as being speculated. The safety and wellbeing of our attendees, staff, artists, contractors and partners remains our utmost priority.”

Photo Courtesy of Getty Images