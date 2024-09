At last! We’ve been listening to the LA-based band’s four track debut EP, Loudspeaker, nonstop for six months and now, NOW, we have a new song. “I Know a Place” is insanely catchy, essentially a song about going out dancing and leaving your hang ups and angst at the door, which we’re very down for.

Have a listen below and read our intro profile on the girls here.Three way harmonies FTW!