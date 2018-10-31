MUNCHIES and Dee’s Table Are Hosting a Supper Club and You’re Invited

Denai Moore is what you’d call ~multi-talented~. Not only is she a genre-bending musician, but for the past year she has been running the vegan Jamaican pop-up, Dee’s Table. Inspired by the flavours of her Jamaican childhood, Dee’s Table gives a modern, plant-based twist to classic Caribbean dishes.

Here at MUNCHIES, we’ve long been fans of Denai’s cooking, so we’re beyond excited to announce that we’ll be hosting a dinner with Dee’s Table. And you’re all invited! Held in collaboration with Old Blue Last Beer, the one-off supper club takes place on Thursday 29 November at Emily’s Bar in East London.

Guests will enjoy an exclusive three-course vegan menu, cooked by Denai herself. Expect pan-seared vegan “scallops” with callaloo dumplings, jerk “ribs” smothered in sorrel hoisin, crispy polenta cakes, and chocolate brownie tarts infused with Scotch bonnet.

Tickets are £35 and include Old Blue Last Beer. Places are very limited, so book soon to avoid missing out on those vegan saltfish fritters.

Click here to buy tickets to the MUNCHIES Dee’s Table supper club

Scroll down to see Denai in the kitchen and get a preview of the dishes she’ll be cooking for us.



All photos by Myah Jeffers.