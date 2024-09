This episode is all about Bohemian drinking culture. We first visit a family-run distillery where the nation’s favorite spirit, Slivovitz, is produced. After sampling a few too many sips, Hannah is eager to learn more about Czech drunk food. She visits “Maso a Kobliha” for a delicious doughnut and a lesson in sausage making. At the end of the evening, Hannah visits “The Tavern” where American expat Dean has playfully combined traditional burgers with Czech ingredients.