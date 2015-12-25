MUNCHIES Guide to Bohemia: Happy Meat

In Bohemian food culture, only one thing can rival beer in popularity and importance: meat. And Michaela Jörgensen, co-owner of “The Real Meat Society,” has made it her mission to educate the Czech meat-loving public about responsible and sustainable meat consumption. We accompany her to Bohemia’s largest organic pig farm, where Hannah becomes involved in a chaotic pig hunt. At “Cestr,” meat quality is held in the highest regard. The restaurant’s chef shows Hannah how to prepare a dry-aged steak.