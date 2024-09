Hannah tries to find out more about the new food trends in Prague and is surprised to learn about how old classics have been adapted for the new century. She meets up with some of the key people behind Prague’s food revolution: Petra Pospechova is rediscovering old and forgotten recipes, Hana Michopulu is single-handedly rescuing Czech sandwich culture, and Oldrich Sahajdak has brought Michelin-worthy cuisine to the capital.