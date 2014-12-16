MUNCHIES Guide to Christmas in Berlin – Part 2

In the second episode of the MUNCHIES Guide to Christmas in Berlin, Michel takes a nostalgic tour around the older, super-classy neighborhoods of West Berlin. He takes a glance behind the scenes of the huge kitchen at the KaDeWe, a traditional department store that’s more than 100 years old; meets Germany’s most famous playboy, Rolf Eden; and boozes it up with some splendid cocktails at Berlin’s oldest standalone bar, The Rum Trader. This is a version of Christmas loaded with pre-20th-century charm.

