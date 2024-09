In this episode, Ivar’s trip to the Skåne region kicks up a few surprises. First, we learn about Spettkaka, a meringue dessert which has been given PGI (Protected Geographical Indication) status under European Union law.

For lunch, Ivar stops in Malmö to find out about the huge impact of falafel on the city. And Swedes love to celebrate with food, so Ivar ends the day with a goose feast in Lund to celebrate a festival called Mårten Gås.

Videos by VICE

WATCH: More MUNCHIES Travel Guides

Subscribe here for more MUNCHIES!