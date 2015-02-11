MUNCHIES Guide to the Basque Country – Part 2

In the second, seafood-themed episode of the MUNCHIES Guide to the Basque Country, Irene has the unusual privilege of eating the animal with the largest penis relative to body size: the goose barnacle, or Devil’s Finger.

She’ll get over her fear of prawns in time to chomp on a live one, and is rewarded with a taste of the best turbot in the world at Michelin-starred grill restaurant Elkano.

