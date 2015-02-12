MUNCHIES Guide to the Basque Country – Part 3

In the Basque country , where many can trace their names back to time immemorial, family is key. In our third installment, “Blood Lines,” Irene explores how Basques pass down food traditions over generations in the region’s rural heartland.

At the Urdapilleta farm, she gets to cuddle baby piglets (but all is forgotten when she tries the bacon). Then it’s time to check out the Zapiain sidrería—or cider house—with its five-hundred-year history, and finally, off to the Casa Julian steakhouse.

MAKE IT: Marinated Grilled Bacon with Apple Mash

Prepare to shed a tear of joy with Irene as she chomps her way through two pounds of the biggest, baddest chuleta steak she’s ever tasted.

