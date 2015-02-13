MUNCHIES Guide to the Basque Country – Part 4

Basques are fond of preserving and celebrating their history through the medium of eccentric costume. Members of the Cofradia Alubia de Tolosa are no exception, donning special berets and cloaks in honor of their favorite food: beans.

Irene visits Ordizia Market, where granddads have been congregating for gossip, snacks, and nationalistic hat-wearing for centuries. Finally, she’ll visit brothers Sancho and Telmo at award-winning vineyard Remelluri for a traditional harvest feast.

Videos by VICE

WATCH: More episodes of MUNCHIES Guide to the Basque Country

Subscribe here for more MUNCHIES!