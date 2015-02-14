MUNCHIES Guide to the Basque Country – Part 5

MUNCHIES is back in San Sebastian for a Michelin-starred chef blowout in the final installment of our Guide to the Basque Country. We’ll get a look inside the kitchen of the legendary Martín Berasategui, godfather of Basque nouvelle cuisine and holder of seven Michelin stars total in restaurants across the world.

Finally, a trip to the Basque Country wouldn’t be complete without a night out getting pissed on Txakoli wine and stuffing your face with pintxos. And while she gets wasted, Irene is rolling deep with three more Michelin-starred chefs: Dani López, Gorka Txapartegi, and Joxe Mari Arbelaitz.

