MUNCHIES Guide to the Basque Country – Part 1

In the MUNCHIES Guide to the Basque Country, host Irene Peralta explores the culinary offerings of one of the world’s greatest food destinations. With over 40 Michelin-starred restaurants serving a population the size of Bucharest, the passion for gastronomy here is tangible.

They’re as proud here of their home cooks as they are of their celebrity chefs, and MUNCHIES is here to discover Basque cuisine in all its strange and delicious forms—from crystallized fish scales to hake chin jelly, it promises to be a real treat.

Videos by VICE

In Episode 1, “Old and New,” Irene starts with a traditional feast at one of San Sebastian’s most historic gastronomic societies: Txokos, a Basque institution for hundreds of years.

Then she zooms into the 21st century to meet gastronaut Eneko Atxa, three-star-Michelin chef-patron of ultra-sustainable restaurant Azurmendi, visiting his Willy-Wonka-style lab, kitchen, and greenhouse.

Subscribe here for more MUNCHIES!