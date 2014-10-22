MUNCHIES Guide to the North of England – Episode 1

In our opening episode, Ben Ferguson travels to the Northeast of England—the home of Dracula, fishermen, and the elusive and legendary chicken parmo. In Whitby, he joins a crew of fishermen venturing out onto the North Sea, before taking his catch of crab to the beach for a picnic.

After lunch, Ben heads inland to join a pair of food bloggers—the Parmo Hunters—on a taste tour of the region’s local delicacies. The night ends in a bus shelter, and Ben is left with a new appreciation for the power of food in connection to geography.

